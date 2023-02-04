Birmingham Restaurant Week’s Brewology

Birmingham Restaurant Week - Winter Edition presents Brewology, a Mardi Gras-themed food and beer pairing experience on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 6 to 9 p.m. Combine the tastes and flavors of New Orleans with Ghost Train Brewing Co. at the brewery's brand new location on First Avenue South.

With the Nola-themed food prepared by Sysco Foods, festivities will kick off at 6 p.m. with passed hors d'oeuvres featuring Uncle G’s Pizza’letta, a fun play on a muffaletta, and more. Five more seated courses will begin at 7 p.m. and will include Cajun classics such as beignets and BBQ shrimp. Guests can finish off the meal with king cake bread pudding made with Hero Doughnuts’ king cake. The guest who finds the baby wins a prize.

Each course will be paired with beer and/or cocktails from Ghost Train. This experience will include eight tastings of limited edition beers such as the Unholy Saison, Lemon Lime Ohemgee, IPL, Allurium IPA, Blonde Ale, Standard Porter, Kaleidoscope Sour and Mango Milkshake IPA.

There will be jazz-themed live music throughout the event.

Tickets are $65 per person. Seating is limited. Get tickets at bhamrestaurantweek.com/events.