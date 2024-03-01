Birmingham Restaurant Week Food Truck Pop-Up Park

FOODIES! Join us for Birmingham Restaurant Week (BRW) 2024 - Winter Edition's street-food fare at our Food Truck Pop-Up Park at City Walk Bham happening both weekends during BRW! Make plans to get some grub Friday–Saturday, February 23–24 (10 a.m. to 8 p.m.) and Friday–Saturday, March 1–2 (10 a.m. to 8 p.m.) at City Walk’s GREEN Block West space at 19th Street North and 9th Avenue North. GREEN Block is located directly in front of the main entrance to Legacy Arena on 9th Avenue North and 19th Street.

This event, featuring over 10 next-level food trucks from the Birmingham community, is bringing all the flavors to one central location. A-Train Food Services, Berries by Crystal, Burney’s Mean Greenz, Fat Charles BBQ, Frozen Rooster, Nawlins Style Po’boys, Pasteles La MoreliAna Pastries & Desserts, Slutty Vegan ATL, Stephen's Hotdog Wagon, The Lil Bougie Foodie, and Zoe's Home Cooking will be bringing the flavor game to this year’s BRW Winter Edition!

Whether you’re trying something new or enjoying a familiar favorite, BRW’s Food Truck Pop-Up Park provides a convenient way to get a taste of some of Birmingham’s best meals on wheels. Located in Uptown Birmingham, City Walk Bham is the perfect location for foodies to come and grab a bite and explore what Uptown has to offer! We encourage attendees to pick up their meals and take to any of the blocks in City Walk already staged with picnic tables for dining.

BRW 2024 - Winter Edition presented by Spire will take place Thursday, Feb. 22 through Sunday, March 3. Participating restaurants will offer special breakfast, lunch and dinner menus, offering two, three and four-course meals. Visit www.bhamrestaurantweek.com for more details. Join in on the YUM by following us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @bhamrestweek.