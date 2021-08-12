Birmingham Restaurant Week 2021

Birmingham Restaurant Week , presented by Spire, is back Aug.12-29, 2021. boasting both to-go and dine-in options again this year.

From fine dining to down-home cooking, food and drink lovers with a taste for adventure can partake of two- or three-course prix-fixe menus ranging from $5 to $50 per person at more than 70 locally-owned restaurants, bars and food trucks.

BRW 2021 will also include events such as Wine-O-logy and Magic City Mixology, which have been brought back from previous years, along with other supporting events to be announced soon. Wine-O-logy, a wine flight tasting event with food and live entertainment, will be Wednesday, Aug. 18 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Vino & Gallery Bar in English Village. Event attendees will have the opportunity to explore their palette for new wine favorites while enjoying hors d'oeuvres provided by Sysco Foods. Stay tuned for details on Magic City Mixology as well as a dinner featuring Tito's Handmade Vodka cocktail pairings that will be announced in the coming weeks.

In addition to Spire as the title sponsor, other sponsors include Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Red Diamond Coffee & Tea, Sysco Foods and Birmingham Budweiser. BRW media sponsors include WBRC Fox 6, Birmingham Mountain Radio and Bham Now.

Hungry for more information? Visit www.bhamrestaurantweek.com.