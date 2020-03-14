The Hammerfest is returning for it's second year as more than 20 USA CRITS D1 professional cycling teams will be racing through the streets of downtown Birmingham. This exciting, fast-paced criterium racing is not just for the pros. Amateurs and juniors will be tackling the same course and putting their skills to the test. Sunday join us for a recovery ride with the pros with lunch provided afterwards.
Birmingham HammerFest
Pepper Place Market 2829 2nd Ave. S., Hoover, Alabama
Sports
