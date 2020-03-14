Birmingham HammerFest

Pepper Place Market 2829 2nd Ave. S., Hoover, Alabama

The Hammerfest is returning for it's second year as more than 20 USA CRITS D1 professional cycling teams will be racing through the streets of downtown Birmingham. This exciting, fast-paced criterium racing is not just for the pros. Amateurs and juniors will be tackling the same course and putting their skills to the test. Sunday join us for a recovery ride with the pros with lunch provided afterwards.

