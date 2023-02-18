Birmingham Camellia Show

The Birmingham Camellia Society is having a camellia plant sale Feb. 18 in the auditorium at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., unless plants sell out before 4 p.m. There will be no competition this year because not enough outdoor blooms survived the recent subfreezing weather, show organizers said. There will be an opportunity for people to display surviving blooms, however. The competition will resume next year, weather permitting.