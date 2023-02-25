Birmingham does Broadway: ICONS

Alys Stephens Center 1200 10th Ave. S., Hoover, Alabama

Join the ASO and talented singers from the Magic City for a musical tribute to Broadway's most iconic composers including a special tribute to Stephen Sondheim and Andrew Lloyd Webber. You'll hear favorite melodies from Phantom of the Opera, Company, Sweeney Todd, Sunset Boulevard, Funny Girl, South Pacific, and many more!

