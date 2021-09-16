Birmingham Babypalooza Virtual Baby & Maternity Expo

Sept. 16 - 17

Birmingham Babypalooza Virtual Baby Expo

Registration: https://babypalooza.com/event/birmingham-babypalooza-baby-expo

Contact: Sara Holland

Phone: 205-440-2229

Two days of information at the Birmingham Babypalooza Virtual Baby Expo streaming live Sept. 16 - 17, 2021.

Babypalooza is a free baby and maternity experience connecting you to the information resources you need for pregnancy and baby care. For new and expecting parents.

You will get to meet with prenatal and postnatal health providers, attend parenting workshops, see demonstrations of the latest baby gear, and meet with local baby and maternity vendors, all virtually.

✅ Attend BabypaloozaU, informative seminars from area experts to answer the most common prenatal and postnatal questions.

✅ Learn about taking care of baby with Baby 101 seminars, including safe sleep, car seat safety, child care, infant CPR, babywearing and more.

✅ Meet with baby brand reps and see demonstrations of the latest baby gear. You get to try and win strollers, car seats, high chairs, breast pumps and more.

✅ This event will help you learn about Birmingham area resources, services and baby boutiques. From local mom groups to photographers to preschools, visit with them through virtual exhibit booths.

✅ Babypalooza is designed to be fun. Play baby bingo and more in the Baby Shower room

✅ Earn points for a chance to win the Ultimate Giveaway.

✅ Receive a virtual swag bag filled with digital offers from event partners.

✅ Pop into the Mommy Mingle to chat with other new parents.

Babypalooza is a place to get connected. If you're thinking of having a baby, just found out you are expecting,or have had or adopted a child in the last 12 months, Babypalooza is designed for you.

Babypalooza is free to attend, but you must register for your free raffle ticket and receive your virtual swag bag.

