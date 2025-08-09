Birmingham Babypalooza Baby Expo
to
Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex 2100 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N, Birmingham, Alabama 35203
Birmingham Babypalooza Baby Expo
August 9, 2025 | 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex - North Hall
2100 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N, Birmingham, AL 35203
Registration - https://babypalooza.com/birmingham-babypalooza-baby-expo/
New and expectant parents don't miss the Birmingham Babypalooza Baby Expo on Saturday, August 9, 2025 at Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex – North Hall from 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM.
Baby Expo Highlights:
BabypaloozaU Seminars: From car seat safety, infant nutrition, breastfeeding and postpartum care, our expert-led seminars will help equip you for parenthood.
Build Your Village: Connect with local pediatricians, preschools, baby and maternity photographers, and more. It's all about creating your support and resource network close to home.
Baby Gear from Top Brands: Product demos with leading baby gear brands like CHICCO and experience the latest products, from strollers to car seats, firsthand.
Citywide Baby Shower: Enjoy fun and games and the chance to win amazing prizes!
The Black Maternal Health Expo: Powered by NOWINCLUDED, this special segment of the event brings together experts and organizations focused on improving the health and well-being of Black mothers and babies.
Bring your friends and family along. Babypalooza is FREE to attend but you must register for a FREE family pass https://babypalooza.com/birmingham-babypalooza-baby-expo/