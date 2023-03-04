Bird Feeder @ Lee Branch

Take a break with us @ Lee Branch! Create a bird feeder from cardboard tubes and sunflower butter, relax with coloring pages, and put together fun puzzles. Enjoy stress-free crafts with other crafty people and enter your name for a door prize! For more information, call 205-444-7840. LOCATION: East 59 Event Room, 701 Doug Baker Blvd, Ste 103, 35242