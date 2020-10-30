Big & Little Chef: Halloween Treats

Big & Little Chef series classes are designed specifically for a guardian/parent, older sibling (18 or older) paired with a young chef.

Price ($75) is for a parent/child combo, add one seat to cart.

Big Chef must be 18 or older. Little Chef age range: 5–12 years old.

Menu

Pile of Bones

Witch Fingers

Pizza Eyeballs

Chocolate-Dipped Apple Claws

Bat Wings (Baked Chicken Wings)

What to expect

This is a demonstration-style cooking class. Sit back, relax, and let our chefs do the cooking. Enjoy all of our delicious menu items and ask questions as we walk you through each recipe.

About the chef / instructor

This class will be led by our expert Aprons staff member.

Other details

Registrations are made on first-come, first-served basis. Some classes will not be available for online registration. Registrations must be canceled 24 hours in advance of the event for a refund. Publix Aprons Cooking School reserves the right to cancel classes not meeting enrollment standards, to change recipes, or to substitute instructors. If you have dietary restrictions, make note of your needs during registration or contact our location to make arrangements. We are happy to accommodate and make substitutions.