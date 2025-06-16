Big Eyes: Craft and Movie Night

to

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Watch an artsy favorite while crafting with googly eyes!

Learn more about American artist Margaret Keane, who in the 50s and 60s created memorable portraits in Tim Burton's Big Eyes (2014, PG-13, 106 min).

Our craft is open to interpretation - anything utilizing our huge supply of googly eyes!

Location: Fitzgerald & Shakespeare Rooms

Info

Crafts, events, Film, Library
2054447820
