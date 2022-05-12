Beyond Words Fiction Book Group

Join us as we discuss Patti Callahan's Surviving Savannah. When Savannah history professor Everly Winthrop is asked to guest-curate a new museum collection focusing on artifacts recovered from the steamship Pulaski, she's shocked. The ship sank after a boiler explosion in 1838, and the wreckage was just discovered, 180 years later. Register to attend virtually by visiting hooverlibrary.org. Registration is not required to attend in person. Call 205-444-7820 for more information. LOCATIONS: Fitzgerald Room, Zoom Room 2