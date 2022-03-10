Beyond Words Book Discussion Group

Discuss Maggie O'Farrell's "Hamnet" novel, which draws on O'Farrell's long-term fascination with the little-known story behind Shakespeare's most enigmatic play. "Hamnet" is a portrait of a marriage, at its heart the loss of a beloved child. O'Farrell's new novel is designed to breathe life into the story of a loss usually consigned to literary footnotes and provides a vindication of Agnes, a woman intriguingly absent from history. If you plan to attend online, register to receive a link to the Zoom event. Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7820 for more information. LOCATION: Hoover Public Library Fitzgerald Room, Zoom Room 2