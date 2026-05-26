Beyond Words Book Club: The Wedding People by Alison Espach

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This is the story of Phoebe Stone, a woman who arrives at a Newport hotel for a wedding weekend with no luggage and a plan to end her life, but ends up getting swept up in the chaotic event, forming unexpected connections, and finding a new path forward. The book is a blend of humor, dark comedy, and emotional depth, exploring themes of grief, depression, and human connection, and became a New York Times bestseller and a Today Show "Read with Jenna" pick.

Location: Fitzgerald Room