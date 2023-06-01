Beyond Words Book Club: This Tender Land by William Kent Kreuger
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Delve deeper into your love of literature by sharing it with others. 1932, Minnesota—the Lincoln School is a pitiless place where hundreds of Native American children, forcibly separated from their parents, are sent to be educated. It is also home to an orphan named Odie O'Banion, a lively boy whose exploits earn him the superintendent's wrath. Register to attend virtually, or click here to join on the day of the event: http://events.hooverlibrary.org/event/8178033. Registration is not required to attend in person. Locations: Fitzgerald Room, Zoom Room 2