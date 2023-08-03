Beyond Words Book Club Take My Hand by Dolen Perkins-Valdez
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Inspired by true events, Take My Hand is the story of a black nurse in post-segregation Alabama who blows the whistle on a terrible wrong done to her patients. Fresh out of nursing school, Civil Townsend has big plans to make a difference, especially in her African-American community.
Register to attend virtually at hooverlibrary.org, or click here to join on the day of the event: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81485170814?pwd=ZXZ0b0c4ZVhUTU96YjN5KzRkSTFKdz09#success
Registration is not required to attend in person.
Locations: Public Lounge/Book Nook, Zoom Room 2