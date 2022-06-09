Beyond Words Book Club: "The Midnight Library" by Matt Haig

Delve deeper into your love of literature by sharing it with others. Between life and death there is a library, and within that library, the shelves go on forever. Every book provides a chance to try another life you could have lived. To see how things would be if you had made other choices . . . Would you have done anything different, if you had the chance to undo your regrets? Register to attend in person or virtually at hooverlibrary.org. Registration is not required to attend in person. Location: Adult Program Room, Zoom Room 2