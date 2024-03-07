Beyond Words Book Club: The Kitchen Front by Jennifer Ryan

Delve deeper into your love of literature by sharing it with others.

Two years into World War II, Britain is feeling her losses: The Nazis have won battles, the Blitz has destroyed cities, and U-boats have cut off the supply of food. In an effort to help housewives with food rationing, a BBC radio program called The Kitchen Front is holding a cooking contest—and the grand prize is a job as the program’s first-ever female co-host. For four very different women, winning the competition would present a crucial chance to change their lives.

Location: Fitzgerald Room, Zoom Room 2