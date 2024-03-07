Beyond Words Book Club: The Kitchen Front by Jennifer Ryan
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Delve deeper into your love of literature by sharing it with others.
Two years into World War II, Britain is feeling her losses: The Nazis have won battles, the Blitz has destroyed cities, and U-boats have cut off the supply of food. In an effort to help housewives with food rationing, a BBC radio program called The Kitchen Front is holding a cooking contest—and the grand prize is a job as the program’s first-ever female co-host. For four very different women, winning the competition would present a crucial chance to change their lives.
Location: Fitzgerald Room, Zoom Room 2