Beginners Guide to Journaling: Learn to Journal

Session One: Getting Started

This four-week course is designed to help people organize their thoughts and time in a fun and creative way through journaling. The group will work on different layouts and art projects. Supplies will be provided, but if you already journal, feel free to bring your favorite items to inspire others. Session one: Getting Started will focus on what kind of journal do you want to have and how to create a monthly spread. Session one will meet in the Hoover Public Library's Nonfiction Reference Room from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Call 205-444-7840 for more information. Reservations required.