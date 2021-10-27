Beginners Guide to Journaling: Learn to Journal

Session Four: Collage Making and Putting it All Together

Do you want to organize your thoughts and time in a fun and creative way? The Learn to Journal program is a four-week course where you can learn to work on different layouts and art projects. Supplies will be provided, but if you already journal, feel free to bring your favorite items to inspire others. Session four: Collage making and Putting it All Together will focus on making a collage for your journal and putting all the lessons together.

Session four will meet in the Hoover Public Library nonfiction department from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Call 205-444-7840 for more information. Reservations required.