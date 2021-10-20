Beginners Guide to Journaling : Learn to Journal

Session Three: Habit Trackers and Getting Artsy

Do you want to organize your thoughts and time in a fun and creative way? This is week three of a four-week course to work on different layouts and art projects. Supplies will be provided, but if you already journal, feel free to bring your favorite items to inspire others.

Session three: We will learn how to make habit trackers and create art pages by using color and texture. Session three will meet in the nonfiction department from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Call 205-444-7840 for more information. Reservations required.