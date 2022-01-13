Basic Word

This class is an introduction to Microsoft Word, a word processing application. It includes a demonstration of basic features and guidance on how to maneuver through the menus and tool bars. Includes step-by-step instructions on sentence and paragraph formatting, setting tabs, creating tables, setting margins and printing documents. The class is free and designed for all library users new to personal computing. Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7747 for more information. Location: Training Center