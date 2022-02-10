Basic Word

Class introduces the basic features of Microsoft Word, a word processing application. It includes guidance on how to maneuver through the menus and tool bars and step-by-step instructions on sentence and paragraph formatting, setting tabs, creating tables, setting margins and printing documents. The class is free and designed for all library users new to personal computing. This event is full. Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7747 for more information or to be placed on a waiting list.