Basic Excel (2 Parts)

This class is designed to introduce new users to Microsoft Excel, a spreadsheet application. It covers how to perform common tasks through the use of menus and tool bars, along with guidance on how to use the ribbon interface. Includes step-by-step instructions on how to create and edit spreadsheets. The class is free and designed for library patrons who are new to Microsoft Excel. Registration required. Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7747 for more information. Location: Hoover Public Library Training Center