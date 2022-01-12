Basic Excel (2 Parts)
to
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
This class introduces users to the basics of Microsoft Excel, a spreadsheet application. It includes instructions on how to use the ribbon interface and how to create and edit spreadsheets. The class is free and designed for library patrons who are new to Microsoft Excel. Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7747 for more information. Location: Training Center
Info
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
events, Library