Basic Excel (2 Parts)

Class introduces users to the basics of Microsoft Excel, a spreadsheet application. It includes instruction on how to perform common tasks through the use of menus and tool bars, as well as guidance on how to use the ribbon interface. Includes step-by-step instructions on how to create and edit spreadsheets. The class is free and designed for library patrons who are new to Microsoft Excel. For more information, visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7747 for more information. Location: Training Center