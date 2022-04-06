Basic Excel (2 Parts)

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

This class is designed to introduce new users to Microsoft Excel, a spreadsheet application. It covers how to perform common tasks through the use of menus and tool bars. The lass includes step-by-step instructions on how to create and edit spreadsheets. The class is free and designed for library patrons who are new to Microsoft Excel. Location: Hoover Public Library Training Center

205-444-7747
