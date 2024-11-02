Bare Hands Inc.’s Día de los Muertos Número 22

Bare Hands Inc. Presents Día de los Muertos Número 22

Get ready for an unforgettable evening as Bare Hands, Inc. presents Día de los Muertos Número 22, an immersive cultural celebration that honors life and remembers the departed. Mark your calendars for Saturday, November 2, 2024, from 3 PM to 11 PM at the historic Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham, AL. This vibrant festival, presented by the Rubio Law Firm, is one of the most intricate and lively Day of the Dead celebrations in the Southeast, and you won’t want to miss it!

Step into a world filled with large-scale art installations, lively music performances, and stunning costumes that will transport you straight into the heart of this rich tradition. The evening promises an explosion of art, storytelling, and community spirit, bringing together family and friends in a heartfelt tribute to those we cherish who are no longer with us.

Get ready to feed your senses! The festival will showcase a mouthwatering selection of Latin American cuisine from an array of food trucks. Sip on refreshing Patrón Tequila, Tito's Handmade Vodka, Pepsi products provided by Buffalo Rock Company, Bacardi, Michelob ULTRA, Tequila Cazadores, Cahaba Brewing Company and Estrella Jalisco. And while you’re there, why not grab some unique handmade treasures from our amazing art market featuring 22 talented artists? From jewelry to sculptures, there's something for everyone!

This year’s festival features a lineup of incredible performances, including the Premier de America Mariachi, San Francisco Xavier Ballet Folklórico, and Danza Azteca Xochipilli. You'll also enjoy a lively New Orleans-style procession band, a special Frida Kahlo ceremony, and more! And for those looking to add some flair to their festival experience, our talented face painting artists will be available to transform you into a work of art from 3 PM to 11 PM.

Tickets are now on sale for just $15 in advance (children 12 and under get in free!), but prices will go up to $20 on the day of. Be sure to snag your tickets early and get ready for a night of joy, remembrance, and community spirit.

With our gracious sponsors such as Rubio Law Firm, Patrón Tequila, Bacardi Rum, Tequila Cazadores, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Buffalo Rock/Pepsi, Estrella Jalisco, Famosa, Michelob Ultra, Cahaba Brewing Company, Counselor Hunter Williams, Renewal by Anderson, Mi Pueblo Supermarket, T-Mobile, La Jefa, Latino News, US Army and Leaf Guard, this festival is sure to be a memorable experience. Join us as we come together to celebrate the vibrant legacy of Día de los Muertos!

For more information, visit https://www.barehandsinc.org/ddlm.

Let's honor our loved ones and create beautiful memories together!