Introducing BAR/FIGHT SOCIAL, our first adults-only (21+) event! A knockout night of self-defense, games, and grown-up fun.

Join us at Action Martial Arts for an adults-only evening of punching, kicking, drinking, and more! Step back in time to your favorite games like dodgeball and the floor is lava, then step up and learn practical self-defense techniques. Prepare to sweat!

BYO beverages in a labeled cooler. We'll have pizza and snacks!