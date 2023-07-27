Back to School Supplies Drive
Birmingham Zoo 2630 Cahaba Rd, Hoover, Alabama
Mark your calendars for these upcoming Birmingham Zoo events.
- July 27 | Back to School Supplies Drive - Benefitting Birmingham City Schools
- August 12 | Fairytales and Frogs Day - Included in general admission
- September 23 | Oktoberfest
- October 5 | Zoo Gala - Flamingo Flamboyance
- Last 3 weekends of October | Hoots and Howls – Candy Trail Wristband required for anyone who wants to participate in Candy Trail
- Trick or Treating Starting in November 2023 | Glow Wild, Holiday Animal Lantern event*
