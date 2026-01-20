From Avoidance to Abiding… Anxiety as a Pathway to Christ

We often try to outrun or suppress troubling emotions, yet they can be a valuable window to our soul. Join us as we explore together how God can use even anxiety (ours and those we love) as a path to transformation and intimacy with Him.

____________________________

The cost is $35 per person, and we would love for many in our community to attend and be blessed by Julie’s wisdom backed by years of counseling experience. Childcare not provided.

Schedule:

Friday, Feb. 27: 7-8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 28: 9:30-11:30 a.m.

____________________________

Julie Sparkman co-founded Restore Counselling Ministries with Jennifer Ervin in 2012. Julie received her B.S. degree from the University of Florida and her Master's degree in Counselling and Psychology from Troy University. She has been in private practice as a pastoral counsellor since 1999.

Julie is a frequent speaker and author of three video-teaching series: “Idol Addiction,” “Unhitching From the Crazy Train,” and “Six Weeks to Sane Thinking.” In addition, Julie co-hosts the podcast, Head to Heart – Connecting What You Know to How You Live, with Anna Nash.

Julie works with adult individuals facing a variety of issues such as codependence, infidelity, disillusionment with God, depression, spiritual, emotional, physical and verbal abuse, and parenting through the various seasons of life.

It’s her desire that the teaching and counselling of Restore Ministries would be used to help men, women and children come to understand the radical and restorative impact of the Gospel in their everyday lives and relationships.

Julie and her husband Wes, have been married for over 30 years and have three children and three grandchildren.