Atlantic Coast Theatre Winnie the Pooh
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Meet Pooh-Bear and friends in this charming new adaptation of A.A. Milne's original 1926 book filled with music, audience interaction and stories of friendship.
Seating is limited and is first come, first served.
All members of a party must be present to sit together.
Arriving early is recommended.
Location: The Library Theatre
