Atlantic Coast Theatre Winnie the Pooh

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Meet Pooh-Bear and friends in this charming new adaptation of A.A. Milne's original 1926 book filled with music, audience interaction and stories of friendship.

Seating is limited and is first come, first served.

All members of a party must be present to sit together.

Arriving early is recommended.

Info

events, Kids & Family, Library
2054447830
