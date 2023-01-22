“Songs are our teachers. They show us the depth of the human race and its unrelenting desire to create.” — Tommy Emmanuel

Guitarist Tommy Emmanuel plays multi-dimensional arrangements on an acoustic guitar. “The joy is there always because I’m chasing it through music," he said. "Seeing the surprise in peoples’ eyes is worth living and working for… I can’t help but play to the people with all my heart, which is overflowing with joy of being in that moment that I’ve worked all my life for. And here it is!”

Although his expression is instrumental, he comes to the guitar much more like a vocalist, positively singing melodies through the strings. He inhabits the tunes he performs, delivering every nuance and turn of phrase. His own songs are also illuminated always with lyrical melodies that go right to the heart, such as his ode to his daughter, “Angelina,” or his great “story without words,” “Lewis & Clark.” Now with "The Best of Tommysongs," he brings a complete collection of his own songs.

“When I was a kid, I wanted to be in show business," Emmanuel said. "Now, I just want to be in the happiness business. I make music, and you get happy. That’s a good job.”

