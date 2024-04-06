ASC Presents: Syncopated Ladies

Syncopated Ladies is a female tap dance band from Los Angeles created by Emmy Award-nominated tap dancer and choreographer Chloe Arnold, protege of Debbie Allen.

Syncopated Ladies’ viral videos have amassed more than 100 million views. The group has worked with Beyoncé and appeared on Fox’s "So You Think You Can Dance" as the winner of the first dance crew battle. The group has performed on "Good Morning America" and at the U.S. Open. It also has performed to sold-out audiences with its full-length concert, “Syncopated Ladies: Live!”