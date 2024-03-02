ASC Presents: An Intimate Evening with David Foster & Katharine McPhee

Sixteen-time Grammy Award-winning musician, composer and producer David Foster and acclaimed singer, television and Broadway star Katharine McPhee are bringing their viral Instagram show on the road. 

Coming directly from the living room to the stage, this intimate show with the duo will be packed with Foster‘s hits from Chicago, Whitney Houston, Celine Dion, Josh Groban, Michael Bublé and others, as well as McPhee’s biggest songs from "American Idol," "Smash" and "Waitress." Plus some of their favorites that they love.

