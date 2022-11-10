Alys Stephens Center Presents Geena Davis

Geena Davis, an Academy Award-winning actor and founder and chairwoman of the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media, has appeared in several roles that became cultural landmarks, such as Muriel Pritchett in "The Accidental Tourist," Thelma in "Thelma & Louise," and Dottie Hinson in "A League of Their Own." She also at one time was the nation’s 13th-ranked archer, a member of the genius society Mensa, and is now recognized for her advocacy of women and girls. She encourages film and television creators to dramatically increase the percentage of female characters and reduce gender stereotyping in media made for children.