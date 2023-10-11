ASC Presents: Benise

Benise, “The Prince of Spanish Guitar,” and his Emmy Award winning production come to town as part of his global tour. Benise will take the audience on an adventure through Spanish flamenco, Cuban salsa, Brazilian samba, Parisian waltz, exotic drumming and more.

FIESTA! showcases songs from Benise’s 7th PBS Special. He will perform classic rock anthems from Led Zeppelin and AC/DC and fuse them with Spanish guitar and dance. In addition, Benise adds his signature touch to classics such as “Ave Maria, “Moonlight Sonata,” and Vivaldi’s “Summer” from The Four Seasons.

Benise, along with an international cast of musicians and dancers, will entertain audiences with a two-hour show that will take viewers on an escape to a Spanish courtyard filled with Flamenco dancers, stunning costumes and fiery Spanish guitars. This is a show for the whole family and offers something for everyone.