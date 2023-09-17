ASC Presents: Ben Folds

Ben Folds first rose to fame in the mid-1990s with Ben Folds Five, whose genre-bending take on piano pop helped define an era of alternative rock. He launched a solo career in 2001.

Folds’ new album, "What Matters Most," marks his first new studio release in eight years. It examines the tragic and the absurd in equal measure as it reckons with hope and despair, gratitude and loss, identity and perspective.

Folds tours as a pop artist but also performs with symphony orchestras and currently serves as the first-ever artistic advisor to the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center. A New York Times bestselling author and podcast host, Folds has several music projects currently in development, frequently guest-stars in film and TV, and is working on two new albums.

He also recently launched a music education initiative in his home state of North Carolina, and continually advocates for improving public policies for the arts and arts education on the national level.