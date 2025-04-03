ASC Presents: Alex Cuba

Alex Cuba creates genre-bending Latin music based on folk and popular traditions. Alex Cuba has released 9 albums to date and won a Grammy award, 4 Latin Grammys, and 2 Juno awards for his music. Alex Cuba is a Cuban singer-songwriter, composer, multi-instrumentalist and producer based in Canada, whose work is distinguished by the avant-garde and multicultural nature of his sound. Their songs subvert what we traditionally recognize as Cuban music, by creatively mixing elements of various musical genres, such as jazz, pop, funk with Latin American popular tradition. All this global mix of sounds is accompanied by lyrics of the highest poetic flight. Throughout his career and with 9 albums to his name, Alex has won two Juno awards, four Latin Grammys, and in 2022 a Grammy for Best Latin Pop Album as an artist, producer, and engineer, in what was his fourth nomination the same. By renouncing the conventional stereotypes that typify much of the Latin music landscape, Alex is instead defining his own “Latin Soul” genre, keeping in mind his Afro-Cuban roots, as well as the melodic and rhythmic exquisiteness of the school of the trova and the son. Essential weaponry to bring to the present and propel to the future the essential and eternal aspects of the cauntautor genre.