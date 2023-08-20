The Alabama Troubadours

This lineup includes: Rick Carter (Rollin In The Hay, Telluride), Stan Foster (Rollin in The Hay, Phil And Foster), Donna Hall (Wet Willie), and William “Moose” Harrell (Jason Ringenberg, The Thieves, Telluride).

These veterans have toured the world and will present the music of John Prine.

Carter plays the role of one of his musical heroes, and Donna Hall, a member of the Alabama and Georgia music halls of fame, complements him on duets. Foster plays bass, and Harrell plays assorted guitars.