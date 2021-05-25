Arts Circle LIVE: AEIVA Salon Series with New Works from AEIVA Permanent Collection

Members and subscribers are invited to attend the Arts Circle LIVE: AEIVA Salon Series featuring new works from the AEIVA Permanent Collection, soon to be on display this summer and favorited by John Fields and Tina Ruggieri, on Tuesday, May 25, at 6 p.m. Arts Circle LIVE: AEIVA Salon Series events are monthly recurring live virtual collection tours broadcast from the homes of local, regional and national art collectors. Not an Arts Circle member or virtual arts subscriber? Learn more and join now to attend this event and more this month! https://bit.ly/VirtualArtsPass