ArtPlay Family Day ArtPlay's 10th Birthday

to

Virtual Hoover, Alabama

Happy birthday to … ArtPlay! ArtPlay is turning 10 years old, and we would love for you to join us for a virtual celebration. There will be singing, dancing, visual art activities and having the most fun!

Each attendee/family may pick up a “Birthday Bag” full of supplies to participate in the celebration activities from the ArtPlay front porch on a date closer to the event. (Limited available b-day bags.)

You won’t want to miss this, so register now to secure your [virtual] spot to the party!

TICKET INFORMATION

This event is FREE and open to the public.

Virtual Hoover, Alabama
to
