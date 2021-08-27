Artist Talk Series: Artist Talk with Wade F. MacDonald - HPL Galleries
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Meet artist and educator Wade F. MacDonald in this Zoom artist talk. Wade will discuss and share his artwork in this prerecorded virtual event.
This event will be released and will be continually available on our social media platforms.
Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7888 for more information.
