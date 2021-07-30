Artist Talk with Mary Laube HPL Galleries: Online Artist Talk Series

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Meet artist and educator Mary Laube in this Zoom artist talk. Mary will discuss and share her artwork in this prerecorded virtual event.

This event will be released and will be continually available on the Hoover Public Library's social media platforms. Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7888 for more information.

205-444-7888
