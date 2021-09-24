Artist Talk with Elizabeth Pellathy
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Meet artist and educator Elizabeth Pellathy in this Zoom artist talk. Pellathy will discuss and share her artwork in this prerecorded virtual event.
This event will be continually available on the Hoover Public Library's social media platforms:
- HPL Galleries on Instagram
- HPL Galleries on Youtube
- The Library Theatre on Facebook
Age group: All Ages
