Art in the Village

Come visit your favorite Hoover artists at this annual show. Here are some of hoover's talented artists who will be there:

Nicola Jeanette Cochran (Show Chair), Christi Bunn (President Elect and Technical Administrator), Susan Johnsey (VP of Membership), Beverly Bates (Layout Editor), Dee Falls (President in 2022), Toby Klein (founding member), Donna Martin, Jeff Hughes, Mara Jambor, and Troy Crisswell.

Come see your neighbors along with many other local award-winning artists in this FREE, fine art event. Free level parking. Handicap accessible, pet and family friendly.

Well-known for its 40 plus years, this vibrant juried art show will feature all local artists of the Mountain Brook Art Association, many award-winning and regionally famous. Artists will sell their fine art both outside and inside the City Hall Building. Charming Crestline Village is perfect for spending time at the show and taking in the restaurants and shops just steps away.

#ArtInTheVillage2023