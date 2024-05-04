Several Hoover artists will be participating in Art in the Village on Saturday, May 4, 9 a m.-5 p.m. in Crestline Village. This free community event will celebrate area artists offering a large variety of paintings and drawings.

Shop the works of more than 55 Mountain Brook Art Association artists, many award winning and regionally known, both inside and outside Mountain Brook City Hall. There will be a a floral art competition featuring floral arrangements by Lisa Bailey Designs.

There will be free parking and plenty of restaurants in the area. The event welcomes pets and is accessible to people in wheelchairs.

The Mountain Brook Art Association is a community of artists helping each other grow and refine painting and drawing abilities through meetings and demonstrations, as well as developing professional artistic careers through group shows. It has been promoting interest in art across the community since 1981 and averages a membership of 120 annually from within a 25-mile radius of Mountain Brook.