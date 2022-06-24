Art & Soul Art Show & Open House

to

Art & Soul Teaching Studio 807 Shades Crest Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35226

The Art & Soul Teaching Studio at 807 Shades Crest Road in Bluff Park is having an open house and art show featuring the work of owner Amy Anderson. her show is entitled "Scattered Gardens" and consists of abstract florals. The artist seeks to capture the scattered light reflecting layers of flowers and leaves in a garden. The show also contains scenes from Birmingham and Hoover in watercolor paint and pastels. Artwork will be available for purchase at a variety of price points and sizes.

Info

EG_210621_ArtAndSoul_IS1.jpg
Art & Soul Teaching Studio 807 Shades Crest Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35226
205-502-4133
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Art & Soul Art Show & Open House - 2022-06-24 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Art & Soul Art Show & Open House - 2022-06-24 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Art & Soul Art Show & Open House - 2022-06-24 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Art & Soul Art Show & Open House - 2022-06-24 17:00:00 ical