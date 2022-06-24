Art & Soul Art Show & Open House

The Art & Soul Teaching Studio at 807 Shades Crest Road in Bluff Park is having an open house and art show featuring the work of owner Amy Anderson. her show is entitled "Scattered Gardens" and consists of abstract florals. The artist seeks to capture the scattered light reflecting layers of flowers and leaves in a garden. The show also contains scenes from Birmingham and Hoover in watercolor paint and pastels. Artwork will be available for purchase at a variety of price points and sizes.