Residents of Hoover are invited to the 25th Annual Arbor Day celebration at Aldridge Gardens, 3530 Lorna Road in Hoover at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2024.

The event will feature a tree giveaway (while supplies last), speakers, activities and crafts for children, as well as food trucks.

Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato will issue a proclamation for Arbor Day at the event.

Speaker David Doggett will speak on “How to Plant and Care for Trees.” Local artist Nelson Grice will be on hand to unveil is new sculpture – “Long Tall Silly.”

The event is free and open to the public.